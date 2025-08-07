Another player looks set to leave Leeds United this summer as Daniel Farke's side prepare for the Premier League.

Leeds United look to have decided on a loan deal for Mateo Joseph amid reports they are in ‘advanced talks’ with Spanish outfit RCD Mallorca.

Joseph has been widely expected to leave Leeds since it was revealed he decided not to join up with his teammates in Germany, having informed the club of his desire to move. The 21-year-old went against the strong recommendation of manager Daniel Farke by remaining in West Yorkshire and made clear he wanted a move to Spain.

"We also spoke about the situation before, during the training camp, and how much we value him and about his decisions," Farke said following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal. "He has made his decisions anyhow, that he didn't feel ready to train with us and to travel to Stockholm. He wasn't ready to travel with us to the training game and also play the games.

“And then, of course, we can't afford then in the group - a group is excited and focused and concentrated on preparing and stepping up for Premier League level - right now we can't then afford a member in the group who is perhaps distracted or not really fully committed. For that at the moment, he's definitely not in the plans."

Real Betis saw a £10million bid rejected for Joseph in January and remained heavily interested, but so far this summer have either been unable or unwilling to meet Leeds’ demands. The La Liga side are thought to have seen a loan with an option to buy rejected and could now miss out entirely.

Journalist Matteo Moretto now reports on a possible move to Mallorca for Joseph, with the Spanish side ‘well positioned’ to secure the striker’s services on loan for the 2025/26 campaign. Talks are said to be advancing over a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy, with Leeds rejecting other offers in recent weeks unwilling to include any kind of permanent clause.

A good loan for Mateo Joseph would benefit Leeds United

Mallorca finished 10th in La Liga last season but struggled for goals, with no one player managing to hit double figures. Join top-scorers Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin hit seven each so there is certainly an opportunity for Joseph to make an impact and become first-choice, if his form at international level for Spain Under-21s translates to domestic football in his home country.

Should Leeds sanction a straight loan, they will certainly hope Joseph hits the ground running and has an impressive campaign in Spain’s top-flight. Doing so will only be positive for all parties, with the young striker either returning to West Yorkshire with experience and confidence or ramping up his price-tag for a future sale.

The nature of Joseph’s attempts to leave this summer have left a sour taste among supporters but the young striker remains highly regarded at Leeds, with huge belief in his potential evidenced by Farke’s decision to start last season with him as first-choice striker. A decent start to the campaign did not produce instant goals, however, and as confidence waned eventual Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe took over.

Joseph started 11 Championship games last season but none of them came in 2025, with the youngster’s place in the pecking order unlikely to have risen over summer. Leeds have already welcomed impressive free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door and are expected to sign a first-choice No.9 before September 1.