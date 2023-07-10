Leeds United are already hard at work preparing for the new season.

Daniel Farke is already getting to know his players on the training ground, although it is likely his squad will change significantly ahead of the new season, with plenty of departures and incomings expected. In any case, Farke will be expected to lead a promotion push next season as Leeds look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As pre-season takes hold, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Bamford latest

Leeds could be set to offload frontman Patrick Bamford this summer as part of their squad overhaul.

According to the Daily Mail, Bamford is ready to leave Elland Road, while Farke is said to be keen on signing another striker this summer. It’s claimed the German is likely to want someone he has worked with previously, with Yussuf Poulsen being linked.

It’s reported Leeds are already looking at striker targets in Europe and South America, and Bamford could be offloaded to make space ahead of the new season. Although, it’s not clear whether Bamford will find a Premier League club on the back of a disappointing season of last.

Likely exitees return

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have welcomed back another six players today as the first pre-season friendly of the summer against Manchester United looms.

Among the returnees for the second week of training under new manager Daniel Farke is Helder Costa, whose future is expected to lie away from the club. The Angolan international has spent the last two seasons out on loan with LaLiga outfit Valencia and Saudi club Al-Ittihad respectively. Costa, who is represented by ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes, has one year left on his current contract at Elland Road.

The winger came back today in the second tranche of pre-season returnees, along with Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Daniel James, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson – all of whom tasted international action during the summer and were subsequently granted extended leave. Wober was one of the players identified early on by incoming owners 49ers Enterprises as a key part of their plans for the 2023/24 promotion bid, while James is also expected to remain at Leeds and form part of Farke’s wide options.

The Spanish forward is likely to be available for a cheap price, following the Whites relegation from the Premier League in May.

The YEP understands that the latest group to check back in for medical tests and initial fitness work are all likely to make the midweek trip to Oslo for the game against Manchester United. Most of Farke’s squad have been given Monday off after a particularly intense Sunday at Thorp Arch, but they will train again on Tuesday before travelling to Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players yet to return, including Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Illan Meslier and Rodrigo, are scheduled to report back next week. Rodrigo is another whose departure is anticipated this summer, with Leeds aware of transfer interest in last season’s goalscorer. A number of Premier League, LaLiga and Middle Eastern clubs have taken a look at the Spanish international after his 13-goal haul in the English top flight last season.

New sponsor

Leeds United have announced Flamingo Land as their official sleeve sponsor for the 2023/24 season.

The Whites’ shirts will feature primary and secondary sponsorship from local businesses BOXT and AMT Auto, as well as a sleeve partnership courtesy of the popular theme park, the club announced on Monday afternoon.

In a pioneering move, 2023/24 will be the first season in which the EFL Championship permits sleeve sponsors, which Leeds have sought to take advantage of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad