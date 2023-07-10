Among the returnees for the second week of training under new manager Daniel Farke is Helder Costa, whose future is expected to lie away from the club. The Angolan international has spent the last two seasons out on loan with LaLiga outfit Valencia and Saudi club Al-Ittihad respectively. Costa, who is represented by ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes, has one year left on his current contract at Elland Road.

The winger came back today in the second tranche of pre-season returnees, along with Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Daniel James, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson – all of whom tasted international action during the summer and were subsequently granted extended leave. Wober was one of the players identified early on by incoming owners 49ers Enterprises as a key part of their plans for the 2023/24 promotion bid, while James is also expected to remain at Leeds and form part of Farke’s wide options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP understands that the latest group to check back in for medical tests and initial fitness work are all likely to make the midweek trip to Oslo for the game against Manchester United. Most of Farke’s squad have been given Monday off after a particularly intense Sunday at Thorp Arch, but they will train again on Tuesday before travelling to Norway.

Players yet to return, including Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Illan Meslier and Rodrigo, are scheduled to report back next week. Rodrigo is another whose departure is anticipated this summer, with Leeds aware of transfer interest in last season’s goalscorer. A number of Premier League, LaLiga and Middle Eastern clubs have taken a look at the Spanish international after his 13-goal haul in the English top flight last season.

Despite noise from Roma about a possible move for Rasmus Kristensen, nothing is imminent. The same can be said for Junior Firpo, who is likely to be involved in the trip to Oslo. Leeds have already said goodbye to Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson this summer, with more exits inevitable.