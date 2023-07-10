Leeds United reveal latest 2023/24 shirt details as new commercial partnership agreed
The Whites’ shirts will feature primary and secondary sponsorship from local businesses BOXT and AMT Auto, as well as a sleeve partnership courtesy of the popular theme park, the club announced on Monday afternoon.
In a pioneering move, 2023/24 will be the first season in which the EFL Championship permits sleeve sponsors, which Leeds have sought to take advantage of.
The new agreement follows Flamingo Land’s sponsorship of academy kits during the 2011/12 campaign and a long-running relationship between Yorkshire’s biggest football club and the region’s largest theme park since.
Leeds United executive director Paul Bell said in a statement released on Monday: “This is the first season the EFL have allowed clubs to obtain an official sleeve partner and we are delighted to have expanded our partnership with Flamingo Land. We look forward to working with Gordon [Gibb, Flamingo Land chief executive] and his team across the season and providing our supporters with some great offers to visit the attraction.”
The Whites are yet to release this coming season’s men’s and women’s kits but are expected to do so this month, following the confirmation of visible commercial partners BOXT, AMT Auto and Flamingo Land.