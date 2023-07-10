The Whites’ shirts will feature primary and secondary sponsorship from local businesses BOXT and AMT Auto, as well as a sleeve partnership courtesy of the popular theme park, the club announced on Monday afternoon.

In a pioneering move, 2023/24 will be the first season in which the EFL Championship permits sleeve sponsors, which Leeds have sought to take advantage of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new agreement follows Flamingo Land’s sponsorship of academy kits during the 2011/12 campaign and a long-running relationship between Yorkshire’s biggest football club and the region’s largest theme park since.

Leeds United have struck a sleeve sponsorship agreement with the popular theme park attraction

Leeds United executive director Paul Bell said in a statement released on Monday: “This is the first season the EFL have allowed clubs to obtain an official sleeve partner and we are delighted to have expanded our partnership with Flamingo Land. We look forward to working with Gordon [Gibb, Flamingo Land chief executive] and his team across the season and providing our supporters with some great offers to visit the attraction.”