England international midfielder Mason Mount ended his long association with Chelsea when signing for the Red Devils last week for an initial £55m. Mount only joined the club on Wednesday but the 24-year-old is already training with his new team mates and trained at the club’s Carrington complex on Monday, two days before the pre-season friendly between arch rivals Leeds and Manchester United in Oslo.

Mount missed England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to injury but has quickly linked up with his new team mates and made a strong vow upon joining the Red Devils. Writing on his Instagram page, Mount declared: “I know the history and understand the responsibility that comes with this shirt. The most important thing for me is to gain your trust and I will work hard to do that. I won’t let you down Reds.” The Red Devils will unveil their travelling squad for the Oslo friendly on Tuesday.