Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Strong vow with £55m signing in line to make new club debut in Leeds United fixture

A £55m new signing is already training with his new club ahead of an imminent clash against Leeds United.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST

England international midfielder Mason Mount ended his long association with Chelsea when signing for the Red Devils last week for an initial £55m. Mount only joined the club on Wednesday but the 24-year-old is already training with his new team mates and trained at the club’s Carrington complex on Monday, two days before the pre-season friendly between arch rivals Leeds and Manchester United in Oslo.

Mount missed England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to injury but has quickly linked up with his new team mates and made a strong vow upon joining the Red Devils. Writing on his Instagram page, Mount declared: “I know the history and understand the responsibility that comes with this shirt. The most important thing for me is to gain your trust and I will work hard to do that. I won’t let you down Reds.” The Red Devils will unveil their travelling squad for the Oslo friendly on Tuesday.

STRAIGHT TO IT: Mason Mount, second from left, training with his new Manchester United team mates, left to right, of Amad, Hannibal Mejbri and Raphael Varane at Carrington Training Ground on Monday ahead of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Oslo. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.STRAIGHT TO IT: Mason Mount, second from left, training with his new Manchester United team mates, left to right, of Amad, Hannibal Mejbri and Raphael Varane at Carrington Training Ground on Monday ahead of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Oslo. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.
STRAIGHT TO IT: Mason Mount, second from left, training with his new Manchester United team mates, left to right, of Amad, Hannibal Mejbri and Raphael Varane at Carrington Training Ground on Monday ahead of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Oslo. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.
Related topics:Mason MountEnglandChelseaLeedsMalta