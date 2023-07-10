Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Leeds United's full team of departures amid major summer transfer window reshuffle

Leeds United are in the midst of a major summer reshuffle and a full team of players have already left the club.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:42 BST

Relegation from the Premier League was always likely to lead to big changes at Elland Road and 11 players have already departed since Leeds announced their retained list on Monday, June 12 – two days before the summer transfer window opened on Wednesday, June 14.

Here, we run through the XI that have already gone through the Elland Road exits ahead of the start of the new Championship season over the weekend of Saturday, August 5. Many more departures are expected before the summer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday, September 1 as part of a big summer rebuild under new manager Daniel Farke.

Released upon contract expiring (but invited back to the club for pre-season training).

1. Joel Robles

Released upon contract expiring (but invited back to the club for pre-season training). Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Scholar released upon contract expiring and has now joined Nottingham Forest's Academy.

2. Will Brook

Scholar released upon contract expiring and has now joined Nottingham Forest's Academy. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Departed for Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

3. Robin Koch

Departed for Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Departed for AS Roma on a season-long loan.

4. Diego Llorente

Departed for AS Roma on a season-long loan. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Daniel FarkeElland RoadPremier League