Leeds United's full team of departures amid major summer transfer window reshuffle

Relegation from the Premier League was always likely to lead to big changes at Elland Road and 11 players have already departed since Leeds announced their retained list on Monday, June 12 – two days before the summer transfer window opened on Wednesday, June 14.

Here, we run through the XI that have already gone through the Elland Road exits ahead of the start of the new Championship season over the weekend of Saturday, August 5. Many more departures are expected before the summer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday, September 1 as part of a big summer rebuild under new manager Daniel Farke.