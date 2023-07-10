Fraser made headlines during the season just gone after he was demoted to the Magpies’ under-21s despite being at St James’ Park since 2020. Though, there is a history to Fraser’s rocky relationship with Eddie Howe dating back to the pair’s Bournemouth days.

During the covid pandemic, the Premier League season extended beyond June 30 of 2020, meaning players who were out of contract at their respective clubs needed to sign short-term deals of around one month to see out the existing season.

With Bournemouth in a relegation battle, Fraser was asked to extend his deal for a short period to help the club beat relegation, but he decided not to, and he left the Cherries before they had finished that campaign. They were ultimately relegated, and Howe left shortly after.

Fraser swiftly joined Newcastle after his contract expired, and he couldn’t have foreseen that Howe would be appointed as new Magpies boss just over a year later. Evidently, Howe may not a big fan of Fraser’s after what the winger did to Bournemouth, and during last season, Fraser was sent to train with the under-21s. Although, it must be pointed out that Howe did play Fraser early in his time at St James’ Park.

Explaining at the time, Howe said: “Ryan is training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on the players that are committed to Newcastle, and for the benefit of the group I made that call.

“Life and football can change very quickly but, at the moment, no he doesn’t [have a future at the club].”