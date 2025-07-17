Sebastiaan Bornauw is one of four top-quality centre-backs fighting for two starting places.

Sebastiaan Bornauw knows competition will be fierce for a starting centre-back spot at Leeds United but hopes a strong pre-season can give Daniel Farke some tough decisions to make.

Bornauw is one of two central defenders to join Leeds this summer, with the 26-year-old signing a four-year deal after a £5.1million agreement was reached with VfL Wolfsburg. He signed shortly after Jaka Bijol, whose switch from Serie A outfit Udinese set Elland Road chiefs back £15m, and bolsters last season’s first-choice pair of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

While Max Wober has joined Werder Bremen on loan, Farke now has four top quality centre-backs in his squad and barring an unexpected formation change, will need to leave two out of the starting line-up each week. But healthy competition should only raise the levels and Bornauw expects all to push for a starting spot over the next month.

“I think we have four good centre-backs,” he told the YEP and other local journalists at Thorp Arch on Wednesday. “We are all going to try to play a good pre-season, and then I think he [Farke] will make his choice.

“I think for me, it's always been a dream to play in the Premier League. That first of all, and second of all, to play in such a big traditional club like Leeds United is also a massive accomplishment. So I'm really happy to be here.

“I think I feel ready. I have two of my old teammates that are doing really well in the Premier League, Maxence Lacroix and Mickey van der Ven [of Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively]. They're both good friends of mine, and I hope, or I think, the Premier League style of playing will suit me.”

Sebastiaan Bornauw outlines Leeds United Premier League expectation

Exactly what Leeds’ style will look like remains to be seen, with the expectation Farke will make slight tweaks from the technically dominant, possession-based side that won 100 points on the way to last season’s Championship title. If the club’s summer business so far is anything to go by, then physicality is the name of the game.

Leeds’ first three signings - Lukas Nmecha, Bijol and Bornauw - all stand comfortably above 6ft and 5ft 11ins left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson is not far behind. Sean Longstaff, who is undergoing medical tests today ahead of a £15m move from Newcastle United, is level with the latter while recruitment chiefs remain in talks over a move for 6ft 4ins Anton Stach.

“I watched the past five months [of last season] since I knew of interest,” Bornauw added. “In the second half of the season, I nearly watched everything. I would say [Leeds were] aggressive defending, offensive play, dominant football and nice to watch. So that's what I remember about them.

“I think the manager wants to adapt a bit of his playing style, but obviously also not too much. I think he wants a combination of the strengths we had last year and obviously stepping up to Premier League level. So that's what I would say I think he will do.”