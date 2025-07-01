Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of their third signing of the summer transfer window in a £5.15m deal.

Sebastiaan Bornauw has followed former Wolfsburg team-mate Lukas Nmecha to Elland Road, signing a four-year deal with the Premier League new boys.

Bornauw has set Leeds back a fee of £5.15m and joins £15m Jaka Bijol in Daniel Farke's new-look defensive options. The deal is subject to a work permit and international clearance. The YEP exclusively revealed on Monday morning that Bornauw was next to arrive at Leeds from the Bundesliga, a market the Whites are paying close attention to again this summer. Farke held interest in Bornauw previously, at Norwich City, but they lost out to Wolfsburg in 2021 when he left FC Köln.

Leeds United signing statement

A club statement said: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw, who joins on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

"The 26-year-old becomes the third signing of the summer window for the club, following the arrivals of Lukas Nmecha - a teammate of Bornauw’s for the last four years - and fellow defender Jaka Bijol. Joining from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, Bornauw is a powerful and commanding defender who looks to dominate aerial battles in both boxes, standing at 6ft 3’ in height.

“Having begun his career in his native Belgium, Sebastiaan progressed through the academy at Anderlecht and into the first team. From there, he would play regularly in the first team at the age of 19 in both the Belgian Pro League and the UEFA Europa League, before attracting interest from elsewhere.

“A move to FC Koln in Germany came in 2019 where Bornauw put in further impressive displays, including scoring on his Bundesliga debut. A two-year spell in Cologne brought 57 appearances and seven goals, before joining Wolfsburg where he would play nearly 100 times, including matches in the UEFA Champions League.

"It was not just at club level where Bornauw showed his quality, as he represented Belgium throughout the age groups at international level. Beginning with the Under-15s and playing in every age group up to the Under-21s, a senior debut came in 2020 with further caps to follow. With Premier League preparations continuing for Daniel Farke’s side, everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Sebastiaan to the club."

Leeds transfer latest

Leeds are keen to add Swedish left-back Gabriel Gudmondsson to their squad and the YEP understands they have made some progress towards a deal with Ligue 1 side Lille. The Whites have also put 6ft 4ins central midfielder Anton Stach from TSG Hoffenheim on their summer shortlist and want to strengthen a number of other positions including goalkeeper, centre forward, left wing and number 10. On Tuesday both Sam Byram and Junior Firpo became free agents upon the expiry of their Elland Road contracts, and though Byram could yet accept an offer tabled by the club the exit of Firpo leaves them without a left-back and in need of depth at full-back in general.