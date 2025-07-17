Leeds United have already welcomed four new signings through the door with a fifth imminent.

Daniel James has praised Leeds United’s recruitment staff for getting a handful of key signings through the door early as four fresh faces settle into their new surroundings.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson have all completed transfers to Leeds since the summer window opened last month, with the quartet costing around £30m combined. Elland Road chiefs have been working hard to further strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad and look set to sign Newcastle United’ Sean Longstaff, while talks are also continuing for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

Pre-season training videos uploaded by the club have shown all four new signings getting to work with their new teammates at Thorp Arch with all hoping to be involved in some capacity this weekend when Leeds face Manchester United in Stockholm. And experienced dressing room member James is encouraged to see good business done swiftly.

“They're all great lads” James told Sky Sports of his new teammates. “I think it was good that we got them in early. It's really good to gel with a group as quickly as we can. On a pre-season tour as well, you always gel that little bit more, get to know them a bit more. But they've all been great and great additions to the squad.

“Yeah, definitely [the club have gone about recruitment in the right way]. I think us as players and everyone upstairs, they understand [the Premier League] is the best league in the world, and you have to go and compete. So there's always going to be comings and goings.”

Dan James on Leeds United’s Premier League return

Leeds are certainly expected to add more quality but it’s far from a complete overhaul, with the core of Farke’s Championship title-winning squad good enough to compete in the Premier League. Recruitment this summer has been focused on improving physicality and experience but a lot of last season’s group will remain on board.

James definitely looks ready for another shot at the top-flight, having registered at least 20 goal contributions in each of his two second-tier campaigns. The 27-year-old was rewarded for those efforts with a new four-year contract earlier this week and cannot wait to continue improving against the world’s best defenders.

“It was just nice to get them rewards last year for us, for the fans,” James said of winning the title. “It was such a nice moment. To be able to get 100 points on that last day made it that little bit more special. To sign a contract in the same year has obviously topped it off. But now, it’s a new year, one that we're now really looking forward to.

“[The Premier League] is tough. It's the best league in the world and it's always tough. But you just have to give the same principles, the same desires, to try and keep going and try and continue that form. It's not going to be easy, but it's a challenge.

“It's been quite a few years now playing the Championship, and I’ve just been playing game after game and learning as much as I can. I feel as a player, I’ve still got so much to learn. Just really looking forward to playing there again.”