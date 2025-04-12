Leeds United v Preston North End: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details
Another lunchtime kick-off awaits Leeds United today through the Championship visit of Preston North End as the club’s automatic promotion bid reaches the final five games of the season.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis and then post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 12.30pm kick-off which is being televised on Sky Sports Plus.
Leeds team news
Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to a foot fracture and the defender is one of four Whites men out for today’s visit of the Lilywhites. Dan James (hamstring) and Joe Rothwell (calf) are also out injured whilst young midfielder Sam Chambers is sidelined due to being ill.
Predicted Leeds line up: Darlow; Bogle, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
