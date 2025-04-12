Leeds face Preston in another lunchtime kick-off today.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis and then post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 12.30pm kick-off which is being televised on Sky Sports Plus.