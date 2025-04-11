Supercomputer's major Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United change in new predicted final Championship table

A supercomputer has made a big Leeds change in its new predicted final Championship table.

The picture has altered at the top of the Championship and a supercomputer has a major Whites change in its new predicted final table and points.

Leeds went into Tuesday night’s clash at Middlesbrough sat outside of the division’s automatic promotion places in third place but Daniel Farke’s Whites ended the night in first place.

United’s 1-0 win The Riverside took them from third to first as Sheffield United suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall and Burnley drew 0-0 at Stoke City.

With just five games left, Leeds now sit top of the pile and ahead of second-placed Burnley on goal difference with a two-point gap back to third-placed Sheffield United.

Sunderland are a further seven points back in third.

Ahead of the midweek games, stats experts Opta had Leeds down for a second-placed finish on 94 points in their new predicted final table. Opta’s team had Burnley winning the division on 96 points and Leeds sealing automatic promotion on goal difference with the third-placed Blades also on 94 points.

But Opta’s supercomputer now has a very different view featuring a major Whites change. Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown.

Predicted points: 41.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 41. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Predicted points: 46 (46.19).

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 46 (46.19). | Getty Images

Predicted points: 48 (48.10 - relegated on goal difference).

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 48 (48.10 - relegated on goal difference). | Getty Images

Predicted points: 48 (48.14 - staying up on goal difference).

4. 21st: Derby County

Predicted points: 48 (48.14 - staying up on goal difference). | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Predicted points: 49.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 49. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 50. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

