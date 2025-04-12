Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom saw his Preston side defeated 2-1 at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom has highlighted one of the key weapons in Leeds United's automatic promotion arsenal.

The Preston North End boss made a point of mentioning it to Daniel Farke after the Whites' 2-1 victory over Heckingbottom's side at Elland Road in one of Saturday's two early kick-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds took the lead on four minutes through Manor Solomon's screamer and though Preston levelled two minutes later, the hosts were back in front before a quarter of an hour was played.

Solomon was the provider, crossing perfectly for Jayden Bogle to knock in the second.

Leeds and Joel Piroe in particular missed a glut of chances to further their advantage but even in a wild atmosphere as Elland Road responded to Plymouth equalising and then going in front, Farke's men held on to go back to the top of the league.

They're level on 88 points with Burnley but now five clear of Sheffield United, which makes the game between the sides in second and third even more appealing to Leeds at this stage of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wondered [about the home fans' cheers], nothing was happening in the game and I could hear that," said Heckingbottom.

"They have the bonus of them two [Blades and Burnley] playing each other, that's what I said to Daniel walking onto the pitch - as a Leeds manager, you've got to be delighted with that fixture coming up."

Leeds' attacking quality and the atmosphere created inside Elland Road were difficulties for Preston to try and overcome but Heckingbottom was disappointed that their preparations did not show.

"That's what they do," he said.

"We all prepared for that. We've got lots of players who've been here before, know that and have experienced that. I enjoyed watching the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it gets open you know you'll give a bit of space away to them but we were brave, we just couldn't create the chances they did.

"The amount of time we said about not letting [Solomon] go inside. He was good, he's grown into his time here, big threat and a consistent performer. Dan James missing today, Gnonto comes in. They've got a really good squad and one that is dangerous in that final third."