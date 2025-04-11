Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United begin five games that will determine their automatic promotion fate with Saturday’s visit of Preston North End - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say with contrasting views on the predictions front.

DAVID WATKINS

What absolute torture that Boro game was. An early goal these days only heightens the stress; we all know how awful it would then feel not to win!

Thankfully, we rode the ups and downs, good fortune and bad, and came out of it with three points while, this time, our rivals slipped up.

Now the task is to keep our noses in front, and the only way we can guarantee that is by beating Preston in another lunchtime kick-off. What could go wrong?

The performance against Middlesbrough was patchy to say the least – some good, some bad – so it’s hard to assess whether our form has turned for the better, or whether we just got lucky with that appalling Boro shooting.

Those offside calls robbed us of a possible 3-0 win, but, equally, we continued to offer up chances that, on another day, might be taken. We looked understandably edgy.

Preston look to be almost ‘on the beach’, one win in eight and mired in mid-table, but we need to remember that Paul Heckingbottom’s side is hard to beat; only the top five and West Brom have lost fewer games. They’ve drawn 19 times!

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Preston North End 1.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds sit at the summit of the Championship with their destiny in their own hands.

Whilst Illan Meslier mishaps have cost a conservative six points, the support base cannot be unhappy with the league position. Four wins will seal promotion – possibly three – and, following a gutsy, solid performance at Middlesbrough, Leeds have their mo-jo back... whilst still not firing on all cylinders.

Injuries are now impacting selection but, as Daniel Farke has maintained all season, the squad is strong enough to overcome adversity.

Injuries are giving opportunities to players who were previously not in the first-team picture and conundrums are being solved. The goalkeeping issue is resolved following solid performances from Karl Darlow and the midfield is now Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev following the decision to play Ethan Ampadu at centre-back and Joe Rothwell’s injury.

Willy Gnonto will, doubtless, revert to winger if Dan James is unavailable. Up top, Patrick Bamford gives options anew plus, out wide, Isaac Schmidt impressed in his recent cameo at Boro. Leeds should be too good for Preston, even allowing for several necessary changes.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Preston North End 1.

ANDY RHODES

After the drama of midweek, Leeds United return to home surroundings hoping to right the wrongs of their performance against Swansea City.

The past few weeks have shown the Whites and their rivals for automatic promotion are all under pressure as we start to navigate the closing weeks of the season.

Leeds did well to hold on against Middlesbrough and showed the defensive tenacity required to win titles.

Ethan Ampadu returning at centre-half may have been a big factor in that.

At Elland Road, his side will play an altogether different game against Preston tomorrow.

On paper, Leeds should run out comfortable winners but, as we’ve seen before, Preston are tough to break down.

Whether Daniel Farke makes many changes remains to be seen, but the likes of Willy Gnonto and perhaps a returning Largie Ramazani may need to be utilised in order to unlock the Preston door. The end of the season is fast approaching and, for the sake of our collective nerves, another win here would be huge.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Preston North End 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds ended their winless run with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. The scoreline would have been greater but for a linesman’s flag.

Ao Tanaka’s tap-in was ruled out by the same official who also disallowed Willy Gnonto’s goal at Coventry City and at home to Millwall. Unbelievably, Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Millwall and Burnley drew with Derby. Leeds went back top after Tuesday’s results.

Tomorrow, they return to Elland Road, a place that until the Swansea game saw Leeds the victors for most of the season and where they have been only beaten once.

Daniel Farke has been quite bullish about his team’s promotion chances, but actions speak louder than words. There is little or no room for error, especially at home.

Farke has injury problems with both Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk unavailable for the Preston game. Dan James, who got the all-important goal at Middlesbrough is also doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Preston drew 2-2 on Tuesday with Cardiff and are in mid-table, but with Paul Heckingbottom in charge he will have his players up for this game against one of his former clubs. Leeds to win by a couple of goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Preston North End 0.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United reclaimed the number one spot with a fine performance – despite terrible decisions by the officials.

The Middlesbrough game was one of the toughest remaining challenges, at least on paper, but United triumphed with a return to the blistering form that we witnessed before the recent ‘bump in the road’.

The first of the five remaining fixtures is at Elland Road tomorrow against Preston North End.

PNE scraped a draw in added on time at Deepdale back in December, so United will be seeking revenge.

Preston have only won one of their last 10 games and appear to be on a downward trajectory, but we all know that this doesn’t count for much in the crazy world of the Championship.

This match is unlikely to be a classic, and the Lilywhites will come looking for a draw, using all the tricks from the Paul Heckingbottom ‘Negative Tactics Manual’.

United’s supporters need to get behind their heroes, and all the Toxic Tommies and Tammies should be informed that there are plenty of vacancies for negative fans at Sheffield United. It’s time to add another three points and let our rivals worry about us.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Preston North End 0.