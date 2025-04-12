Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Preston as pair of 9s and one 5 given in big win

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:49 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances against Preston North End.

Leeds took one step closer to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon with a dominating 2-1 win over Preston North End at Elland Road.

Manor Solomon’s early strike from range got the Whites off to the perfect start, before Kaine Kesler-Hayden levelled proceedings minutes later. Leeds were back in front shortly after as Jayden Bogle turned in Solomon’s deep cross to restore the Whites’ advantage.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United threw away a one-goal lead against Plymouth Argyle and were beaten for the third consecutive Championship game, slipping five points outside the automatic promotion places.

Here are the YEP’s player ratings.

1. Karl Darlow: 7/10

A couple of dominant catches from corners, one very decent second half save but his first mistake of this run, coming for a cross and connecting with his fist outside the box. | Getty Images

2. Jayden Bogle: 9/10

Excellent going both ways. Got in the right place to score and helped contribute to so many attacks and counters. Some big defensive moments. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3. Joe Rodon: 8/10

Solid, steady. His finishing let him down from two yards but did his job at the other end. Physical, no-nonsense defending. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Ethan Ampadu: 8/10

Solid like his partner for the vast majority. Momentarily lost control of his senses with that slide late on but Bogle bailed him out. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

5. Junior Firpo: 7/10

Defending for the Preston goal was poor but he got forward well, linked up with Solomon and caused problems. | Getty Images

6. Ilia Gruev: 8/10

A few examples of clever passing to play forward between lines, lots of examples of his engine and defensive solidity. | Getty Images

