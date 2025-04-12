Leeds took one step closer to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon with a dominating 2-1 win over Preston North End at Elland Road.

Manor Solomon’s early strike from range got the Whites off to the perfect start, before Kaine Kesler-Hayden levelled proceedings minutes later. Leeds were back in front shortly after as Jayden Bogle turned in Solomon’s deep cross to restore the Whites’ advantage.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United threw away a one-goal lead against Plymouth Argyle and were beaten for the third consecutive Championship game, slipping five points outside the automatic promotion places.

Here are the YEP’s player ratings.

1 . Karl Darlow: 7/10 A couple of dominant catches from corners, one very decent second half save but his first mistake of this run, coming for a cross and connecting with his fist outside the box. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle: 9/10 Excellent going both ways. Got in the right place to score and helped contribute to so many attacks and counters. Some big defensive moments. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon: 8/10 Solid, steady. His finishing let him down from two yards but did his job at the other end. Physical, no-nonsense defending. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . Ethan Ampadu: 8/10 Solid like his partner for the vast majority. Momentarily lost control of his senses with that slide late on but Bogle bailed him out. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo: 7/10 Defending for the Preston goal was poor but he got forward well, linked up with Solomon and caused problems. | Getty Images Photo Sales