Daniel Farke saw his side take a huge step towards automatic promotion against Preston with a big boost at the other end of the country.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has cautioned against head loss as the automatic promotion race swung wildly with results at either end of the country.

At Elland Road, Leeds spurned a glut of chances but held firm amid Championship chaos to take a huge victory over Preston North End.

Goals from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle brought three points to send the Whites back to the top of the table, level on 88 points with Burnley. Sheffield United now sit five points back after conceding twice late on to lose 2-1 at bottom side Plymouth Argyle.

There were ugly scenes at full-time with Chris Wilder getting involved in a confrontation that led to pushing and shoving between players in the tunnel.

Farke was delighted that his men held firm despite a feverish atmosphere at Elland Road, where events in the Blades game were made obvious by the reactions of the Leeds fans.

"If you want to win titles or promotion, which is more important, you have to have a special mentality that you don't crack under pressure," said Farke.

"If you don't do this you can't win anything. Don't lose your head, use this fire to channel it in a perfect way. The lads did this in a perfect way and can take a lot of confidence from it.

“We showed a great winning mentality and have to show it again in the next four game days. It's not done yet but we're on a good path."

Wins over Middlesbrough and now Preston have made Leeds' previous run of three straight draws look more like something between a blip and important points than an automatic promotion campaign falling apart, whereas Sheffield United have now lost three on the spin.

“You sense the reaction of our supporters”

Farke was vaguely aware that the noise at Elland Road signalled a good result for him elsewhere and felt that may even have helped spur Leeds on to see out their victory.

"A little bit, you sense the reaction of our supporters," he said.

"I didn't know the [Blades] scoreline but was aware it could be an important step for us today and it led to us being a bit more on it. I wanted to make sure we were not overexcited and stayed cool and didn't forget what we had to do. It was important we stayed focused in the here and now. We played with fire in the heart and cool in the head."

Now that they are back in the box seat Farke says no reminder is needed that the Championship picture can change quickly and dramatically.

"We have experienced how difficult it is to win points on the road," he said.

"The gameday today is proof it's so difficult to win points on the road against a team fighting relegation. It's difficult even for the best teams in this league. To give ourselves a chance to win one point we have to be at our best at least.

“We have a massive game [at Oxford United] coming up, have to prepare in a proper way. If we're not focused we have no chance to win any points. Pretty difficult and complicated weekend coming up and we know how quick things can change in this league, there's always a twist around the corner. The players have experienced this, I have a bit more often, it's not a topic for me."