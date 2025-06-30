Leeds United head to Germany for the second time in as many years this summer.

Police in Germany have shed light on their reasons for refusing Leeds United a permit to play friendlies in front of fans this summer.

The Whites are to return to Germany in July for an eight-day training camp and a pair of pre-season friendlies in plans that mirror last summer's preparations.

In 2024 fans were left frustrated by German authorities who asked Leeds to dissuade fans from travelling and insisted details of games had to be kept under wraps until they were finished.

Leeds revealed last week that despite assurances from the German FA and their tour operator, the same stance has been taken this summer and supporters will not be able to travel to attend the friendlies in Germany.

The YEP contacted the regional police and have been given a statement which suggests the application to have fans at games may have failed on account of local policing resources not being deemed sufficient and requiring extra assistance.

Police statement on Leeds United’s Germany pre-season trip

Chief inspector of police Pascal Pettinato, of the State Office for Central Police Services NRW, told the YEP: "There is an agreement between the Central Information Office for Sports Operations (ZIS) and the German Football Association (DFB) regarding international test matches. Every planned test match with international participation is checked for certain security aspects.

"These include, for example, that the venue must meet certain security-related requirements - such as the possibility of fan segregation - or that the local security authorities must not be required to request additional nationwide support forces.

"If even one of these security-relevant requirements is not met, such a test match can only be assessed negatively from a police perspective. To ensure that a match can still take place, the clubs have the option of excluding spectators from the event.

"At this point, I would also like to inform you that not every Leeds United match should have taken place without spectators. For example, there were initially plans to hold a match in Rostock where, as far as I know, spectators would have been allowed."

Club sources have told the YEP that there was never any intention to travel to Rostock, which is more than 450km from their training base.

Leeds have also pointed out that their inability to sell match tickets for the friendlies has seen them miss out on significant revenue for a second successive summer.