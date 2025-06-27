Leeds United have offered an 'unreserved' apology to supporters after German authorities once again refused to grant permission to let supporters attend pre-season games.

The Whites are set to travel to Germany next month for an eight-day training camp. Last year when Leeds made the trip they were forced to hold their games behind closed doors and keep their training base a secret on orders from local authorities in Germany. The strain of the Euro 2024 on the region's policing resources was thought to be a factor in the refusal to allow Leeds fans to travel to Leeds' games against German sides during the camp. Although the YEP was one of two local media outlets present in Germany for the training camp and games, the location had to be kept under wraps until the final game was over and all match reporting embargoed until after the final whistle of the fixtures.

The club insisted at the time that 2025 would be a different story and made efforts to arrange this summer's camp and friendlies earlier. But despite what the club say were written assurances to the contrary, Leeds have revealed a second consecutive last-minute refusal to grant them a permit to play in front of spectators.

Leeds United pre-season statement

A club statement acknowledged that fans would be angered by the decision and insisted every effort was made to change the situation. It read: "Leeds United will travel to Germany in pre-season as part of preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League season, after the technical success of the camp last year helped us win the Sky Bet Championship title.

"Opponents and venues for fixtures were arranged earlier this year, and written assurances secured from both the German FA and our tour operator as well, given last summer we were asked at short notice by the police and local authorities not to bring supporters due to a resource strain following UEFA Euro 2024.

"Frustratingly, despite having matches agreed for a number of months, we have in the last week been informed that the police and local authorities will once again not grant a permit for us to play matches in front of spectators, will prohibit us from providing live updates and video streams, and have requested we discourage supporter travel.

"This comes despite multiple attempts to find a solution including offering various assurances, pursuing alternative scenarios that would allow for fan attendance, and even evaluating moving camp to a different location on short notice. Unfortunately, those efforts were fruitless due to the last second nature of our change in circumstances.

"This result is deeply frustrating to all of us, just as it is sure to frustrate and anger you, our loyal supporters, to whom we apologise unreservedly for this outcome.

"We remain excited about our summer friendlies against Manchester United, Villareal CF, and AC Milan, with tickets still available for all three matches, and the opportunity for supporters to travel with the team to Sweden and Ireland."