Leeds United Supporters Trust say they will contact German authorities to ascertain why fans have been told to stay away from pre-season games for the second summer running.

Last year Leeds had to hold their pre-season camp in secret, with games taking place behind closed doors and press coverage embargoed until after the full-time whistle. The club vowed that 2025 would be a different story and say they had written assurances from the German FA and their tour operator that fans would be able to attend this summer. But in a Friday statement the club revealed another refusal to grant a permit for games to be played with spectators present. It read: “Opponents and venues for fixtures were arranged earlier this year, and written assurances secured from both the German FA and our tour operator as well, given last summer we were asked at short notice by the police and local authorities not to bring supporters due to a resource strain following UEFA Euro 2024.

“Frustratingly, despite having matches agreed for a number of months, we have in the last week been informed that the police and local authorities will once again not grant a permit for us to play matches in front of spectators, will prohibit us from providing live updates and video streams, and have requested we discourage supporter travel."This comes despite multiple attempts to find a solution including offering various assurances, pursuing alternative scenarios that would allow for fan attendance, and even evaluating moving camp to a different location on short notice. Unfortunately, those efforts were fruitless due to the last second nature of our change in circumstances.”

Now Leeds United Supporters Trust have issued a statement of their own, criticising the lack of ‘sensible explanation’ for the decision taken in Germany. A spokesperson said: “For the second consecutive season Leeds United fans are being excluded from attending pre-season friendlies in Germany without any sensible explanation coming from authorities. This is extremely disappointing, given that the excuse last year was around post-Euros policing, despite other British clubs being allowed fans in attendance in Germany.

“We respect the club and Daniel Farke’s desire to keep a successful training camp in Germany, but would expect a valid reason from the authorities as to why once again Leeds United fans are being unduly excluded. Leeds United Supporters’ Trust recognises the work by the club to secure high profile friendlies in Scandinavia and Ireland, giving back to the loyalty of fans who we know regularly travel. The Trust will reach out to the German authorities on behalf of our members and Leeds fans.”

The YEP has also contacted police in North Rhine-Westphalia for comment.