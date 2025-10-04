Leeds United’s two Premier League summer arrivals have been singled out for praise.

Leeds United could have an England No.9 on their hands if they can keep summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit, according to Peter Crouch.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Leeds, having joined as a free agent following the expiration of his Everton contract. The 28-year-old arrived with fitness questions hanging over his head but a start against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was his fourth in a row, with one goal and plenty of promising link-up play on show already.

While a lot of Leeds’ summer recruitment came from Europe, Elland Road chiefs got Premier League experience with Calvert-Lewin and £12million former Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. The pair have settled into their new surroundings quickly and earned praise from former England striker Crouch.

“I think he’s really given them an edge this season,” he told TNT Sports of Longstaff. “I think they’ve bought well, Leeds. With Longstaff you know exactly what you're going to get every single week. He was a bit unlucky not to get in the side at Newcastle but he's come here and he's flourished.

“If they can keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit… you’ve got players who know the Premier League, a little bit more experience. If they can keep Calvert-Lewin fit as well, I think they've got an England No.9 there.”

Joe Hart agrees with verdict on two Leeds United players

Like Calvert-Lewin, Longstaff is stringing starts together at Leeds and opened his own goalscoring account at home to Bournemouth last weekend. The 27-year-old was expected to bring energy to West Yorkshire but has also been impressive on the ball, with his Premier League experience showing.

Fans look to have taken to Leeds’ more robust approach as they aim to avoid relegation, with the energy and aggressiveness of Longstaff appreciated. Similarly, Calvert-Lewin’s inconsistent finishing has been frustrating but the former Everton striker’s hold-up play and running of the channels is always well-received.

“[Longstaff] feels like a real Elland Road player,” former goalkeeper Joe Hart added. “I think Calvert-Lewin as well, the kind of players who can get the fans up, get them going, really strong. [Longstaff] has had some big moments already in a Leeds shirt.

“Frustrating times at his boyhood club Newcastle but he's got a real opportunity in the Premier League to establish himself. Unflashy, I know it's not a label you want but important is a label he’d want and he'll certainly be an important player in this team.”