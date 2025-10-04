A Leeds United star has outlined his Whites record hope.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has fired a champions warning in outlining his impressive Whites record hope ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

One week on from facing Bournemouth at Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s Whites take on another highflying side with the visit of Thomas Frank’s fifth-placed Spurs side in a 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, skipper Ampadu fired a warning about Tottenham’s strong start to the season and the matter of arriving in West Yorkshire as reigning Europa League champions.

Ampadu, though, is able to highlight an impressive record concerning his own team too - a 12-month unbeaten league record at Elland Road which the captain says will only be prolonged if showing the same character and performance levels witnessed against Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Everton.

“Which speaks for itself”

Ampadu wrote: “Today, like last weekend, we face another really tough test against Tottenham Hotspur.

“They have had a really positive start to the campaign, losing just once from their six games.

“They are the current champions of the UEFA Europa League, too, which speaks for itself.

“For ourselves, we need to show the same character and performance levels that we have done at Elland Road so far this season in our games against Everton, Newcastle United and Bournemouth in order to try to maintain our unbeaten streak here, which is over 12 months in league competition.”