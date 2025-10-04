The former Liverpool and Spurs striker was full of praise for one Leeds United summer signing.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former striker Peter Crouch has been hugely impressed with how ‘class act’ Anton Stach has settled into life at Leeds United.

Stach has quickly cemented himself as a central part of the Leeds midfield, following his £17.4million move from Hoffenheim in the summer. The 26-year-old is one of just three squad members to play every available Premier League minute so far, alongside centre-back pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, with one goal and one assist to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke named Stach in an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and ahead of kick-off, he was put up for media duties on TNT Sports. The 6ft 4ins German was notably sporting a cast around his right hand, which he revealed is to protect a broken finger.

Stach discussed the Spurs clash, life in Leeds and his now infamous social media posts in typically relaxed fashion. And former Liverpool striker Crouch can see how that self-confident manner has been reflected with assertive performances on the pitch.

“I think he’s a class act,” Crouch told TNT Sports of Stach. “I’ve heard the manager talk about him as a real coup for the football club. He was their number one target, he’s come in, slotted in straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can hear when he speaks how calm he is, he plays with that calmness. Very rarely before a game do you get much out of the players, they're so focused, but you can see how relaxed he is and he plays that way as well.”

Anton Stach impressing early with Leeds United

Stach is among the most impressive of 10 new Leeds signings so far this season, settling into a midfield role with more attacking focus than many expected. The German is part of a new-look left-hand side and has linked up really well with the likes of Gabriel Gudmundsson and Noah Okafor, at left-back and left-wing respectively.

Coming from the Bundesliga, Stach is still adapting to the pace of Premier League football but while his start to the campaign has not been perfect, Leeds fans have seen plenty to be encouraged by. The German will hope to add to his goals tally against Spurs this lunchtime.

“They are really good,” Stach said of Spurs ahead of kick-off. “They are in fourth position now, they have a really good individual quality in nearly every position and of course, it’s hard to play against such a side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we want to press they can solve the situation and come out, but we have to deal with it and we have to be strong, especially in a home game. We are not there to hide ourselves from them, we want to be like Sean [Longstaff] said in the huddle [vs Bournemouth], we want to compete, win duels and maybe win the game.”