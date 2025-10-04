Leeds United team news is in for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Premier League visitors Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Premier League visitors Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Young striker Harry Gray was the only Leeds doubt for the contest for which wingers Dan James (rolled ankle) and Willy Gnonto (calf) plus keeper Lucas Perri (quad) had already been ruled out.

Question marks surrounded the availability of teenage striker Gray after experiencing hip flexor problems ahead of the meeting against a Tottenham side featuring his older brother Archie.

Gray is not involved and Farke has named an unchanged team with just one change to his bench where Sebastiaan Bornauw replaces the injured James.

In the absence of James and Gnonto, fellow winger Jack Harrison impressed from the bench in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth but Harrison again takes his place amongst the substitutes as Farke sticks with Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson out wide.

Summer centre-back signing Jaka Bijol also stays on the bench as Farke keeps Pascal Struijk alongside Joe Rodon at the heart of the defence.

Leeds United team vs Tottenham: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Nmecha, Piroe.