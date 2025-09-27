Leeds United were within minutes of an excellent three points against Bournemouth but conceded late to draw 2-2 at Elland Road on Saturday.
Daniel Farke’s side came flying out the blocks at Elland Road with early chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but fell behind on 26 minutes through Antoine Semenyo’s driven free-kick. The Whites continued to assert themselves on Bournemouth, however, and equalised 11 minutes later when Joe Rodon headed home a Sean Longstaff corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Leeds got ahead for the first time just before the hour-mark, with Longstaff producing a brilliant finish from the edge of the box after Noah Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson had battled hard to keep possession. And that lead lasted right up until the 93rd minute when substitute Eli Junior Kroupi levelled for the travelling side, with the spoils shared.