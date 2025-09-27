Leeds United were within minutes of an excellent three points against Bournemouth but conceded late to draw 2-2 at Elland Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side came flying out the blocks at Elland Road with early chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but fell behind on 26 minutes through Antoine Semenyo’s driven free-kick. The Whites continued to assert themselves on Bournemouth, however, and equalised 11 minutes later when Joe Rodon headed home a Sean Longstaff corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Leeds got ahead for the first time just before the hour-mark, with Longstaff producing a brilliant finish from the edge of the box after Noah Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson had battled hard to keep possession. And that lead lasted right up until the 93rd minute when substitute Eli Junior Kroupi levelled for the travelling side, with the spoils shared.

1 . GK: Karl Darlow 6 - The Semenyo strike was powerful but the setting up of the wall and draft excluder has to be questioned. Little he could do about second goal.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle 8 - His runs from deep were dangerous, his desire to win was shown with that brilliant header at the touchline to keep play alive. Bothered Bournemouth all afternoon.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon 8 - Got a rare goal, presented a real threat from set-pieces, dealt with so much thrown his way and made important contributions.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk 7 - Made so many important headers, passed it well but there were a couple of nervy moments in the first half and he lost the all-important aerial battle for Bournemouth's equaliser.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 9 - Excellent, again. Fought brilliantly in the lead up to the second goal. Defended well, attacked well, won headers.