Leeds United have enjoyed a solid start to the new Premier League season.

The Whites have picked up four points from their first two games, defeating Wolves and drawing with Southampton.

Jesse Marsch’s men will have been disappointed not to see off Southampton, having led by two goals, but it has still been a satisfying start to the campaign.

Leeds will be hoping to avoid a relegation scrap this season, and they are on course to making that happen, albeit it’s only two games.

As Leeds look to continue their solid start, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto offer

Leeds are said to have submitted an offer for Zurich forward Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Zurich are ready to sell the Italy international for around £8.4million this summer.

Leeds are said to have tabled an opening bid as they look to add to their frontline.

The Whites are short up top, and especially with Patrick Bamford’s injury issues. Gnonto could help, and he is only 18 years old.

He is already a four-time Italy international, and he looks to be an impressive prospect.

Chelsea injury blows

Chelsea have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their clash with Leeds this weekend.

The Whites’ clash with Chelsea will be a litmus test after an impressive start so far.

Leeds could be helped by the absence of two Blues stars, with Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante both doubts.

The latter has picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the clash, while Kovacic is yet to feature this season due to an ongoing issue.

Jorginho is likely to be the main starter in the Chelsea midfield, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount will be in the frame to deputise.