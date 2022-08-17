Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds United star has made the Premier League team of the week.

It has been a solid start to the season for the Whites, who have four points from their first two outings.

Jesse Marsch’s men defeat Wolves in their opener, coming from behind, while they added to their points total with a 2-2 draw with Southampton last weekend.

In some ways, the point was a disappointing one, with Leeds blowing a two-goal lead to settle for a stalemate.

Still, a point away from home and four overall from two games is not to be sniffed at as Leeds look to avoid another relegation scrap.

One of the stand-out players so far this term is Rodrigo Moreno, who is already atop the Premier League golden boot standings.

Rodrigo has scored three goals in two games, and he netted twice against Southampton at St Mary’s.

On the back of that performance, the Spaniard has made the Premier League team of the week.

Rodrigo joins Nick Pope, Reece James, Ben Mee, Kalidou Koulibaly, Joao Cancelo, Mathias Jensen, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo in the team of the week.

Speaking after the Southampton clash, Rodrigo said: “I think we are disappointed with the result.

“We should finish better in the game, I think we did everything to leave with three points and the team did a great job.

“But, in the last 10 or 15 minutes we allowed them to react and that’s the level of the league. When you sleep a little bit, the other team has quality as well.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“It was hot, but less hot than in Spain for sure so I was used to it! The important thing is that the pitch was in good condition for us to play football, that’s really important for both teams.

“We know we have this weather during the weekend, but I think this was not an important part of the result today.”

He added: “We already know the level of the league, you have to be online for the 95 minutes that the game is going on.

“It’s true we are disappointed but we have to now digest this result and start working again for the next weekend.

“It’s not a bad start, we’ve had a better start to the season than the last one. I am happy for the goals to help the team.