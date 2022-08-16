Wilfried Gnonto profiled as Leeds United ‘keeping an eye’ on transfer

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are still searching the market to see if they can add to their squad ahead of the deadline.

It has been a solid start to the season for the Whites, who came back from behind to defeat Wolves in their season opener.

They then drew with Southampton, and while they will have been disappointed not to see out the win, four points from two games is a solid return.

That won’t stop Jesse Marsch from wanting to add to his squad, though, and the latest player to be linked is Wilfried Gnonto.

Here we run you through all you need to know about the situation.

Who is Wilfried Gnonto?

Wilfried Gnonto is an 18-year-old Italian forward.

He stands at 5ft7” and currently plays for Zurich in Switzerland.

Gnonto is from an Ivorian background, but he is Italy-born, and he is already an Italy international.

His career so far

Gnonto started his career with Inter Milan as a youngster, but he left for Zurich in 2020 and instantly linked up with the club’s B side.

After scoring twice in three games, he was swiftly promoted to Zurich’s senior team, and he has scored nine times in 61 league appearances since.

He and Zurich won the Swiss Super League last season.

Gnonto has played for every Italy national age group since under-16s.

He made his senior Italy debut earlier this year, racking up four caps since and scoring once.

The report

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are eyeing a possible move for Gnonto as they continue their search for a striker.

“One name I wanted to mention is Wilfried Gnonto. This Italian guy playing for Zurich who did very good in the last games,” Romano said on the Que Golazo Podcast.