Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry has completed a season-long loan move to Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell.

The winger joined the Whites from Fir Park in 2019 having failed to make any senior appearances for his boyhood club.

Since then, he has impressed at Thorp Arch, clocking up 40 outings in the Premier League 2.

Now approaching a key stage in his development, the Scot has made a return to north of the border in the hope of gaining valuable first team minutes. So far, McKinstry’s only senior football has been comprised of a quarter of an hour at Fulham in the Carabao Cup last season and a fleeting three-minute Premier League debut at Tottenham Hotspur in November.

Addressing the arrival of McKinstry, Motherwell boss Steven Hammell spoke of his excitement at working with the emerging talent this term.

He said: “I’ve worked with Stuart before and know exactly what he is capable of.

“He has progressed in his time down south and having the experience of being in and around the first-team has been beneficial for him.

“He is an excellent addition to the squad and I look forward to seeing what he produces this season.”

