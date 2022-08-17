Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far, already accumulating four points.

The Whites drew their season opener and blew a two-goal lead to draw with Southampton, but they still took a point away from home.

Four points from two games is good form for Leeds as they look to avoid slipping into any sort of relegation trouble this season.

New additions have been neccesary this summer, and the Whites have been busy, but they could yet add more.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Hall bid rejected

Leeds are said to have submitted a bid for Birmingham City star George Hall.

Hall was on target for Blues on Tuesday night, showing why the likes of Leeds are interested in a deal this summer.

Leeds are said to have submitted a £3million offer, but they have come up short in their efforts to pull off a deal.

Football Insider say Birmingham have rejected the offer swiftly, and Leeds will now need to up their offer if they want to land the 18-year-old midfielder.

Sarr blow

Leeds have been linked with a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr this summer.

it’s no secret Jesse Marsch needs a frontman as Patrick Bamford continues to battle with injury issues.

Sarr has been tipped to be that man, but RTL Foot’s Abdellah Boulma, via HITC, has claimed Crystal Palace have taken the lead in the race.

It’s claimed Palace have submitted an offer worth £18million in a bid to convince Watford to sell.

Leeds are at an instant disadvantage on the back of the offer, and especially with Palace being a London club.