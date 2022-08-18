Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will be bidding to make it seven points from three matches when they take on Chelsea this Sunday.

The Whites are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season, but face an unenviable task against a Blues side who themselves are yet to lose a match.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer news to sift through,

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leicester City are interested in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Foxes are in the hunt for a new number one after parting company with Kasper Schmeichel. (GetFrenchFootballNews)

Everton, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United face having to pay as much as £30m to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer. The Hornets paid that amount to sign the Senegalese international in 2019, and will not accept any less than that figure for him. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle United are set to return with an improved offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro after a £20m bid was rejected. The second proposal is still expected to be way short of the Hornets’ £35m valuation, but there is confidence a compromise can be agreed. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are “expected” to make a bid for Moises Caicedo, despite Brighton’s insistence that they do not want to sell this summer. The Red Devils had the opportunity to sign the midfielder for £5m before he joined Albion last year. Arsenal, West Ham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen are all reportedly keeping tabs on Caicedo’s situation too. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are could be willing to exceed a bid of £45m in their pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon, who remains on Newcastle United’s radar too. The Toffees could be left with a “difficult decision” on the England youth international’s future in the coming days. (The Athletic)

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips, and are expected to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to his signature. The 17-year old centre-back has already broken into Rovers’ first team, and has been followed by Spurs since last season. Director of Football Fabio Paratici is expected to green light a move imminently. (Daily Mail)

West Ham are considering a number of domestic loan deals in the closing stages of the transfer window, and are weighing up a move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (ExWHUemployee)