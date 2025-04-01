Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United endured another difficult afternoon on Saturday.

Micah Richards refused to blame Illan Meslier for conceding an added-time equaliser during Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City - but admitted two dropped points ruined his weekend holiday.

Leeds United twice threw away a one-goal advantage at Elland Road after Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto scored in the first and 86th minutes respectively. Meslier saved a first-half penalty brilliantly but then dropped a simple catch at the feet of Harry Darling just beyond the hour mark for 1-1.

Gnonto’s late effort looked to have won it for Leeds but a catalogue of errors ended with Zan Vipotnik squeezing a shot through Meslier from an angle so tight that manager Daniel Farke didn’t even consider it a chance. Mateo Joseph was guilty of losing possession with a poor touch while Ao Tanaka failed to win a challenge in the build-up, and Richards looked at those further up the pitch for responsibility.

“I was having a great weekend,” Richards told The Rest Is Football. “I’d been to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, sunning myself. I looked at the scores, Leeds early doors, boom. Marching on together! We’re Leeds aren’t we? And then they equalise.

“Four or five minutes before the end, 2-1 up, Gnonto, lovely. And then they go and equalise. Poor Meslier, a penalty save – outstanding. First goal, he drops it. I don’t think the second one is his fault, they give it away in midfield [via Joseph’s loose touch], yes he could do better but it’s not his fault, conceding that. It ruined my weekend.”

Gary Lineker on Leeds United’s promotion chances

Leeds will be glad to see the end of a March in which they won just one of their five league games, a stark contrast to winning five from five in February. Farke’s side were seven points clear of third-placed Burnley a month ago but now only goal difference separates the two, with Sheffield United two points ahead in first.

A difficult return from the international break has only intensified concerns among the fanbase over a repeat of last season’s dismal run-in and eventual failure. But they remain in the automatic promotion places and have a considerably better fixture schedule compared to Burnley in particular.

Farke remains ‘100 per cent’ convinced Leeds will play Premier League football next season and pointed towards Sheffield United’s trip to Burnley later this month as an opportunity for his side to gain an advantage. And co-presenter Gary Lineker echoed that point but warned the chaos of play-offs means they could miss out on promotion once again, despite being far superior to those underneath the top three.

“I thought Leeds were going to cruise through a few weeks ago,” Lineker added. “One thing in Leeds’ favour is that Burnley play Sheffield United in about three or four weeks on 21st April. That will be a huge game. You know what generally happens. Whoever misses out on the top two might not make it, given the nature of the play-offs. It’s tough when you get back to the Premier League.”

