Luton Town v Leeds United injury news as blows leave 4 out and 2 doubts but key men now back

The Hatters and Whites are facing very different battles at opposite ends of the Championship table, Leeds second but Luton second-bottom. Luton, though, actually sit six places higher than Leeds in the Championship form table taken over the last five games, Matt Bloomfield’s side having amassed ten points from their last five but Daniel Farke’s Whites taking just six. Luton, who have won three of their last five, have also turned a corner of late despite a host of injuries and the Hatters now also have players coming back – as too do Farke’s Whites. But blows still have four men ruled out of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off for which two more are doubts. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of a massive fixture for both sides.
1. Reece Burke (back)
Luton centre-back Burke had been out since suffering a quad injury in November but the 28-year-old made his return as a late substitute in the 2-1 win at Cardiff City before the international break. Having been an unused sub for the following goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough, Burke was then handed his first start since November in the weekend's 1-0 win at Hull City. The defender had not started since lining up for November's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road, above. Photo: Nigel French
2. Amari'i Bell (back)
Hatters left back Bell was a doubt for the weekend's trip to Hull having suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty with Jamaica but the defender went straight back into the starting line up and played the full duration of the 1-0 win for his side. Photo: George Wood
3. Tahith Chong (back)
Luton's former Manchester United attacking midfielder Chong had been out since suffering a hamstring injury towards the end of January's 2-1 defeat at QPR but the 25-year-old returned the bench for the weekend's clash at Hull and made his comeback as a half-time substitute in the 1-0 success. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Willy Gnonto (back)
Whites star Gnonto was a doubt for the weekend's hosting of Swansea having suffered an ankle injury playing for Italy's under-21s during the international break but Gnonto made the bench and scored just one minute after coming off it in the 85th minute. Surely now pushing for a start. Photo: Martin Rickett
5. Ethan Ampadu (back)
Whites club captain went straight back into the XI for the weekend's clash against Swansea having returned to team training during the international break upon recovering from his knee injury. Ampadu, who was on a yellow card, came through 58 minutes of the 2-2 draw. Photo: Michael Regan
6. Patrick Bamford (back)
Quite where Bamford is at fitness wise remains unclear but the striker is now back in training having recovered from the hamstring injury suffered in the New Year's Day draw against Blackburn Rovers. The Whites no 9 has not featured since and did not make the weekend's matchday squad. Speaking last week, Whites boss Farke said: "He was out more or less since January but I like also how hard he works on the training pitch, and each and every day he edges also bit bit closer. I'm glad have Patrick back available, but we also will have to keep in mind that he's out more or less since three months after his last injury, and for that, you need to find a good balance." Photo: Ryan Hiscott
