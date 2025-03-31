Luton Town v Leeds United injury news as blows leave 4 out and 2 doubts but key men now back

6 . Patrick Bamford (back)

Quite where Bamford is at fitness wise remains unclear but the striker is now back in training having recovered from the hamstring injury suffered in the New Year's Day draw against Blackburn Rovers. The Whites no 9 has not featured since and did not make the weekend's matchday squad. Speaking last week, Whites boss Farke said: "He was out more or less since January but I like also how hard he works on the training pitch, and each and every day he edges also bit bit closer. I'm glad have Patrick back available, but we also will have to keep in mind that he's out more or less since three months after his last injury, and for that, you need to find a good balance." Photo: Ryan Hiscott