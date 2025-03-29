Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Swansea City as Illan Meslier error dominates among 5s and 6s

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:29 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his thoughts on the Leeds United players’ performances from their 2-2 draw with Swansea City at Elland Road.

The Whites went in front twice but were pegged back by their South Wales visitors and ultimately held for a second consecutive Championship match.

Brenden Aaronson opened the scoring on 35 seconds but Leeds did not appear at their sharpest throughout the first half. Harry Darling pounced upon a second half Illan Meslier error to level proceedings before late substitute Willy Gnonto put United back in the lead.

However, Swans striker Zan Vipotnik had the final say, striking in the 96th minute to ensure spoils were shared.

Saved a penalty, saved shots, kicked it well and was heading for an 8 until he dropped a corner and handed Swansea a gift. The second goal was from such an acute angle that he had to do better.

1. Illan Meslier: 4/10

Involved in the opener but wasn't at his best. Leeds' lack of fluidity hampered his ability to get forward. Drove Leeds up the pitch a few times in the second half but lacked composure.

2. Jayden Bogle: 6/10

Unable to help dictate with his passing or get the left flank going. Some careless stuff on the ball and was nutmegged ahead of the second.

3. Pascal Struijk: 6/10

Guilty of a clumsy challenge for the penalty, having done well to get into position to cover. Passing to feet was decent but when he went long it wasn't always great.

4. Joe Rodon: 6/10

Some strong challenges, popped up in a couple of good positions but couldn't find the target or a telling cross.

5. Sam Byram: 6/10

A rusty performance. Couldn't quite get his rhythm. Didn't have the time he wanted on the ball and when he did his decision-making or execution was off. Took a yellow but probably had to.

6. Ethan Ampadu: 5/10

