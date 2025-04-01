Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trip to relegation-battling is next on the agenda for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Ex-Manchester United man Tahith Chong has signalled Luton Town’s strong intent ahead of Saturday’s Leeds United visit to Kenilworth Road.

Dutch midfielder Chong had been out since January with a hamstring injury but the 25-year-old made his return as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s Championship clash at Hull City.

Chong had been on the pitch for less than a minute when a freak own goal from Hull’s Alfie Jones put his side 1-0 up for what proved the only goal of the game.

Having gone 13 games without a win, the second-bottom Hatters have now won three of their last five under new boss Matt Bloomfield, taking them to within two points of safety.

Chong, though, speaking to club media in the aftermath of the weekend’s win, quickly turned attention to Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Leeds which he labelled one of seven more cup finals with intent to back up the Tigers win again.

Pressed on the feeling in the dressing room, Chong said: “I think everyone was kind of excited but also knowing, okay, let's go and back it up again.

"We know we have got seven finals really to go and play so everyone is excited but then also focused to get the work in and prepare for the weekend again.”

Reflecting on his return, Chong beamed: "Good. I think obviously when you are injured you miss everything really, you miss playing games, you miss being with the boys kind of thing so it's been good.

"But I've obviously got to give the club and the physios and everyone really compliments in terms of how they dealt with the injury and just the physios doing a great job getting me back on the pitch."