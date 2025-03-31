Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge new boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A massive new boost in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid is expected with a big new Burnley obstacle and Sheffield United twist.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have fallen two points behind new leaders Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table and the Leeds ‘cushion’ in the automatic promotion places is down to mere goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Farke’s Whites only managed a 2-2 draw against Saturday’s visitors Swansea City, third-placed Burnley joined Leeds on 81 points with Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 win at home to Bristol City which left just three points separating the top three.

All three teams are now away from home this weekend and the bookmakers think there’s a strong chance of Leeds kicking back clear of Burnley who face the obstacle of a trip to fifth-placed Coventry City.

Leeds and Burnley will both play first in 12.30pm kick-offs as Farke’s Whites head to second-bottom Luton Town as Scott Parker’s Clarets visit Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improving Luton have won three of their last five yet the bookies are very confident that Farke’s Whites will take all three points from their clash at Kenilworth Road.

Despite having won just one of their last five, Leeds are strong odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 4-7 but as short as 1-2 with some firms. Despite home advantage, Matt Bloomfield’s Hatters can be backed at north of 5-1 at 21-4 whilst the draw is on offer at 16-5. Leeds also have the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 4s.

Burnley, meanwhile, are also favourites at Coventry but only just and the bookies think there is a good chance of the Sky Blues taking either three points or one, an eventuality priced at 4-7. The Clarets are a best-priced 6-4 for victory but there’s not a whole lot in it with Coventry at 2s and the draw on offer at 12-5.

Either way, if the bookies are correct then Leeds will reclaim top spot by winning at Luton by virtue of Chris Wilder’s Blades having to wait until 3pm for their clash at Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades, though, are expected to serve up another sting in the tail twist by again winning at Oxford if the bookies are correct.

Wilder’s men are just about odds-on with every bookmaker in being no bigger than 20-21 but as short as 4-5 with some firms. Oxford are not completely discounted at 10-3 whilst the draw is not exactly a huge price at 12-5.

Leeds also remain favourites to win the division at 10-11 ahead of 15-8 shots Sheffield United and 5-1 chances Burnley.