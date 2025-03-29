Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has refused to 'punish' Illan Meslier with public criticism for the goalkeeper's part in a disappointing 2-2 Elland Road draw with Swansea City.

Meslier put together a solid performance for 64 minutes, saving a penalty and a number of shots. But having done everything right, it all went wrong for the Frenchman as he dropped a corner under no pressure and allowed Harry Darling to poke in and cancel out Brenden Aaronson's 35th-second opener.

Leeds recovered and found what they believed to be an 86th-minute winner from substitute Willy Gnonto before a comedy of errors led to a stoppage time equaliser for the Swans. Mateo Joseph took a poor touch, Ao Tanaka was unable to win a challenge and Pascal Struijk was nutmegged as the visitors broke in behind and Zan Vipotnik beat Meslier with a shot from an acute angle.

The goalkeeper has come under fierce scrutiny this season after high profile errors have cost Leeds points but Farke was in no mood to heap more misery on Leeds' number one.

When asked if it made him question Meslier's place in the team he responded: "Not right now straight away out of emotions. After such a heartbreaking moment I really feel for my lads. I'm far away from sitting here in a press conference and punishing a player for something. We win together, lose together, draw together. It's not up to me to give any judgements or messages out of emotions straight away. They don't need a manager who puts his disappointment on the shoulders."

Without directly criticising his goalkeeper Farke did not regard Vipotnik getting on the ball in that area as a goalscoring chance. But he stood up for his team's response to conceding the first equaliser and expressed sympathy for them after such late heartbreak.

"I can't explain it," he said, referencing Meslier's first error. "We don't have to talk too much about it. It was obvious to see what happened. It was for me a typical first game after an international break, a scruffy game. We were not at our best, started with a goal but overall when the team is not together for two weeks, 12, 13 lads are away and you just have one day to prepare for your next game then in possession it's always that we're not at our best.

"We found a way to score a goal, kept our clean sheet and we calmed them down at half-time and talked of how to shake the rustiness off. We were much more dominant and in control in the second half but if they find a way without having a chance to equalise it's difficult. You could speak about Ao [Tanaka] playing the backpass out for a corner.

"Fantastic reaction of my team. In such a difficult game, when you're so in control there can be a suckerpunch but we found the next gear. The substitution made an impact, we took the risk, it was a difficult decision with Willy [Gnonto]. Normally these stories are just written in football. He scores what we thought would be the winner. Everyone digs in to defend these important three points, then a bit unlucky with the ball, bounces off Mateo's shin. It was not even a chance out of this angle but somehow the ball was in the net and it was heartbreaking.

"It would have been a perfect hard-fought win in the first game after the break. I can't ask for more, we weren't at our best with the football but how we reacted, how the players came in made an impact was exactly what you need to do. The last scene was heartbreaking so we just win one point."