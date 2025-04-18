Leeds United took a huge step towards sealing promotion with a 1-0 win at Oxford United - but how did we rate the performances?
Leeds dominated from outset - albeit after a good early Karl Darlow save - and Daniel Farke’s Whites finally went ahead in the 33rd minute through Manor Solomon.
A superb defence splitting pass from Joe Rodon played in Jayden Bogle who himself delivered a perfect right-flank cross for Solomon who slammed home an easy finish at the far post.
Despite a host of other chances, Solomon’s strike proved the only goal of the game, Ao Tanaka coming the closest to bagging a second when his superb low strike was tipped on to the post.
One goal, though, proved enough for a massive three points. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a huge victory for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
1. Karl Darlow
7 - Steady again. One smart save in the first half, a couple of punches. Dallied on one clearance but got away with it. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle
8 - Dangerous when he got down the right. Provided yet another assist. Drove them forward well in the second half to take play where they wanted it. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon
9 - Shaded his partner thanks to that pass in the build-up to the goal, so many big headers and that storming second half run down the right. Colossal. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
4. Ethan Ampadu
8 - Rock solid. Defended well, used the ball sensibly and was physical when he needed to be. | Getty Images
5. Junior Firpo
7 - Got into good positions. Created a couple of dangerous moments but not that big of magic he wanted. | Getty Images
6. Ao Tanaka
8 - Dealt with the ball well. Moved it forward smartly in the first half into the channel a few times. Came so close to a goal late on. | Getty Images
