Leeds United fans are eagerly awaiting information on the designs for next season.

Leeds United are now just over six weeks away from returning to competitive action with their first Premier League game at home to Everton confirmed for Monday August 18. The Whites are due back at Thorp Arch for pre-season testing next week as early preparations get underway on and off the pitch.

With a first pre-season friendly against Manchester United just two-and-a-half weeks away, many fans are starting to get excited about the release of next season’s kit, with lots of information already circling. The YEP exclusively broke news on the away kit launch last month and has the latest on all three offerings below.

Leeds United 2025/26 home kit

Well-respected website Footy Headlines - an outlet renowned for its kit-related news - reported some time ago that Leeds’ 2025/26 home kit will be predominantly white, which will come as a surprise to absolutely no one. But they added there will be a ‘unique design element’ inspired by the much-loved Lowfields tunnel tiling just outside Elland Road.

And it now seems the design element has been ‘leaked’, with images doing the rounds on social media purporting to be of next season’s home shirt. The design looks widely similar to Leeds 2024/25 home kit, with a subtle nod to the Lowfields tunnel tiles across the neckline and sleeves.

Leeds United 2025/26 away kit

Footy Headlines reported last year the 2025/26 away kit will be predominantly blue and that was confirmed by the YEP last month, with inspiration taken from the same coloured design that became synonymous with the club’s early-Century Champions League exploits. Adidas are expected to lean on the 2001 to 2003 away shirt that famously donned the ‘Strongbow’ sponsor across the front, with a host of players from that time set to be involved in its release.

Players who wore the shirt during those successful years, including Mark Viduka, Michael Bridges, Ian Harte, Gary Kelly and Nigel Martyn are expected to play a role as Adidas once again looks to cult favourite designs for modern offerings. Last season’s away shirt finally saw the fan-favourite yellow return, with a retro smiley badge contributing to record sales of over 15,000 in the first day of release alone.

Leeds United 2025/26 third kit

Leeds have recently used the third kit design to attract fans who don’t necessarily have those emotional ties to ‘traditional’ club colours. Their 2024/25 offering, for example, has accents of pink within a bold, wavy design, while previous years have seen coral and lilac utilised.

Footy Headlines don’t yet have much information regarding what the 2025/26 third kit will look like, but they suggest it will be predominantly black. The club last had a darker third shirt during the 2022/23 campaign in which they last played Premier League football. As was the case this season, Red Bull will be the front-of-shirt sponsor on all kits.

Leeds United 2025/26 training gear

While fans await the official release of next season’s kits, Leeds unveiled their training wear on Wednesday morning. The club published pictures of Willy Gnonto and Pascal Struijk wearing ‘a bold new palette featuring deep navy, crisp white, and vibrant yellow’.

Club staff will also model a ‘sharp, updated look’ while taking charge of pre-season preparations this summer. The player’s training gear is available online right now, although it cannot be bought in stores until 9am on Friday July 4.