Leeds United Champions League veterans will play a role in the launch of the 2025/26 away kit, which will be inspired by a shirt from that era.

The Whites spent their title-winning Championship campaign in a yellow away strip that was long called for by supporters and became an instant classic, flying off the shelves in record numbers.

A statement from the club last summer revealed that more than 15,000 shirts were sold on the first day alone: “The new Leeds United yellow away kit has proved to be a massive hit with supporters. Over 15,000 shirts were sold on the first day of sales alone as fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the latest release. This meant it was a record breaking 24 hours for the club, based on all previous Leeds United jersey sales.”

The yellow shirt featured the smiley badge that was seen on the 1974 precedessor and was first seen in Germany during the club’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Hannover 96. Last season it was worn during the sensational come-from-behind win at Bramall Lane over Sheffield United.

Leeds United back in blue

For their Premier League return Leeds will be back in blue when they wear their away strip, with kit manufacturer Adidas taking inspiration from the 2001 to 2003 number that was sponsored by Strongbow and worn in the top flight. The retro shirt was seen during the promotion celebrations at Elland Road on the day the return to the top flight was secured, worn by club vice captain Pascal Struijk.

The YEP understands that while players were captured in new kits at Elland Road prior to the end of the season, further media work for the away kit launch took place in Halifax on Wednesday. A number of supporters will be involved in the promotional video that accompanies the launch and so too will some very famous faces. Players who graced the shirt, including Mark Viduka, Michael Bridges, Ian Harte, Gary Kelly and Nigel Martyn are expected to play a role.

Leeds’ new kits are likely to be seen in action for the first time when they take on Manchester United, Villareal and AC Milan in pre-season friendlies this summer. The Whites are also expected to confirm a pair of fixtures against German opposition that will take place during their training camp.