Leeds United will take on Manchester United in Stockholm this summer as part of the club's 2025/26 pre-season schedule.

The Whites will meet their fierce rivals in Scandinavia for the second time in three years after a previous friendly encounter in Norwegian capital Oslo back in 2023.

Leeds will play Ruben Amorim's Man United on July 19 at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden's national stadium.

In a statement released by the club, Leeds chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg hailed the Whites' Scandinavian support as a key reason for the chosen destination of the team's first 2025/26 friendly fixture.

“We are delighted to announce this preseason fixture with Manchester United and as a club, we again look forward to playing in Scandinavia.

“We know the great support we have in Scandinavia, with many supporters regularly travelling to England to see Leeds United play and LUSCOS [Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia] have over 8,000 members alone, so it will be a great occasion in July.”

Leeds will hope their meeting with the Red Devils is merely a dress rehearsal for two competitive fixtures during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, as the club plots a return to the top flight this season.

The club have also confirmed further pre-season plans and friendly fixtures will be communicated to supporters in due course with a second trip to the continent possible, which unlike last summer, supporters are likely to be invited to attend.

"Tickets for the fixture are now on sale to Leeds United Season Ticket Holders and Members, who have been emailed details on how to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 21st March," Leeds' statement added.