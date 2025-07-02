Leeds United tabled an offer for the midfielder who has since joined Premier League rivals Sunderland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris believes their ability to fend off competition for Habib Diarra is evidence of the ‘ambition and vision’ at the Stadium of Light.

Diarra’s move from RC Strasbourg was officially confirmed on Tuesday evening, with Sunderland breaking their transfer record to sign the £30million midfielder on a five-year contract. The 21-year-old was a known target of Leeds United, who tabled an offer worth £22m but aren’t thought to have returned with an improved number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elland Road chiefs admitted from the outset they deemed Diarra a less likely arrival than other midfield targets, but his prospective move to Premier League relegation rivals certainly came as a shock to fans when news first broke last week. Competition for the Senegal international was always expected to be fierce but Sunderland have now come out on top.

“We’re very happy,” Le Bris told Sunderland’s website following confirmation of Diarra’s arrival. “We chose each other, but most of all Habib chose Sunderland. It’s normal for a profile like him to have interest from top clubs across Europe, and the fact he picked us shows he shares our ambition and vision.

“He immediately connected with the values of the club - strong team spirit, high energy, and leadership. He can give a huge contribution to the group, because he brings qualities that align perfectly with what we’re building, both on and off the pitch, as we take this next step into the Premier League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Habib Diarra on Sunderland move after Leeds United transfer interest

Diarra is seen by Sunderland as a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who last month secured a £31m move to Borussia Dortmund, following in the footsteps of his older brother Jude. The Senegal international’s arrival is a big statement from the newly-promoted Black Cats, who will likely be fighting to survive in the Premier League alongside Leeds.

“I’m happy and excited to become a Black Cat and I can’t wait to discover the Stadium of Light and its fans,” Diarra added. “Everyone saw last season’s success and I guarantee that I’ll give everything for this team and fight for these colours in the Premier League. I’m ready for this challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Leeds look to have quickly moved on to other midfield targets, the most recent to emerge being Anton Stach. The YEP exclusively reported on interest in the ball-winning Hoffenheim star earlier this week, albeit club chiefs expect there to be plenty of competition once again following an excellent 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign.

Stach has played 61 Bundesliga games in two years at Hoffenheim and emerged as one of the German top-flight’s best midfield destroyers, while also proving capable further forward. As with the trio of current Leeds arrivals - Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw - he stands well over 6ft and is 26-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP also understands Leeds hold an interest in Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s DR Congo international midfielder Noah Sadiki, although reports of an £8.5m bid are wide of the mark. Multiple reports have also linked Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff with a possible move to Elland Road.