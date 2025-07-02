The Leeds United cult hero looks to have played his part in summer transfer number three.

Josuha Guilavogui has welcomed former VfL Wolfsburg teammate Sebastiaan Bornauw to his Leeds United ‘family’ following confirmation of his move to Elland Road.

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bornauw on Tuesday evening, with the 26-year-old defender putting pen to paper on a four-year deal after completing medical tests on Monday. The YEP exclusively reported on interest in the 6ft 3ins centre-back earlier this week, with Wolfsburg set to receive a little over £5m for their man, who had one year left on his deal.

Bornauw becomes summer signing number three at Leeds, following former Wolfsburg teammate and free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door at Elland Road. Fellow centre-back Jaka Bijol is also set to join up with Daniel Farke’s squad for pre-season, with his £15m move from Udinese confirmed last month.

In a post on his personal Instagram account following confirmation of the move, Bornauw wrote: “Incredibly proud to join Leeds United. What an honour to wear this shirt and represent such a historic club. Can’t wait to give everything on the pitch and feel the energy at Elland Road.”

Bornauw and Nmecha both shared a dressing room with Guilavogui at Wolfsburg, the latter becoming a cult hero during eight months at Elland Road last season. And the French midfielder commented underneath his former teammate’s post, simply writing: “Welcome to My MOT Family”.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven was also spotted in the comments, posting a fire emoji. The pair and Guilavogui all played together at Wolfsburg before Van de Ven secured a big-money £43m move to north London in the summer of 2023.

What has Sebastiaan Bornauw said on his Leeds United transfer?

Guilavogui, signed as an emergency option in October last year following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, played little football last season but his dressing room presence was immense. The 34-year-old offered help and advice to a relatively young squad that affectionately started to call him ‘big brother’ and ‘uncle’.

Speaking exclusively to the YEP following confirmation of his summer exit, Guilavogui spoke glowingly of his time at Leeds and the ongoing love he feels for a club that made him a champion once again. And he appeared to be giving a similarly glowing reference when the likes of Nmecha and Bornauw floated the possibility of a move.

“I know Josh really well,” Bornauw told LUTV after signing on Tuesday. “When I asked him what he thought about Leeds, he sent me like 20 voice messages because we were both in the airport and couldn’t call. So yeah, like 20 voice messages. All one-minute [long]. How good it is, how great it is, that it would fit my character really good. So yeah, he was so positive. I know the people liked him here.”

Guilavogui is also believed to have been equally emphatic in urging free agent striker Nmecha to join Leeds last month. The 26-year-old frontman became signing number one in mid-June and is expected to be joined by another No.9 before the September 1 transfer deadline.