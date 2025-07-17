Junior Firpo officially left Leeds United at the end of last month.

Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Leeds United summer exit Junior Firpo on a three-year contract.

Firpo officially left Leeds after four years at the end of last month, following the expiration of his contract. The YEP understands fresh terms were tabled by Elland Road chiefs but reflective of what would be more of a squad player status, with a pay decrease compared to the initial deal he signed when joining from Barcelona in 2021.

The 28-year-old had long been expected to re-sign for Betis, where he made his break into senior football almost a decade ago before being snapped up by Barcelona. And the La Liga outfit confirmed his return to the Estadio Benito Villamarín on Thursday.

A statement from the Spanish club read: “Real Betis Balompié will add Junior Firpo (Santo Domingo, August 22, 1996) to its ranks. The full-back, who came through the youth ranks of the Betis, returns home after playing for FC Barcelona and Leeds United FC. Junior, who will sign until 2028, joined Real Betis' youth system in 2014 to play for the first team.

“His progression through the reserve team led to his first-team debut in 2018.The Dominican finished his first spell with the Verdiblancos playing in 43 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. The new signing, a full international with the Dominican Republic, has a Copa del Rey and the Under-21 European Championship with Spain among his successes.”

Firpo will join up with two former Leeds teammates at Betis, although unlike Diego Llorente or Marc Roca he stayed on following relegation and was able to change the narrative surrounding his Elland Road spell. The Dominican Republic international cemented himself as first-choice left-back under Daniel Farke and after two difficult Premier League years, became a cult hero and Championship title winner.

Junior Firpo’s emotional Leeds United goodbye

Following the expiration of his Elland Road contract, Firpo penned an emotional goodbye to Leeds fans in which he looked back on an incredible 2024/25 season and the celebrations that followed. The defender also thanked everyone involved with the club for helping him discover a new home.

“This season’s promotion was one of the proudest moments of my career,” he said. “It wasn’t just about football, it was about belief and fighting for these colours. Seeing the joy on everyone’s faces, feeling the roar of Elland Road, and knowing we had achieved something special together, that’s a feeling I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

“Every single person who contributes daily behind the scenes, your effort, care and commitment never goes unnoticed. You are the engine that keeps this club moving. And to the fans, the true soul of Leeds United. Even during the tough times, you stood by us and I’ll always be grateful for that.

“Leeds isn’t just a football club or a city, it became my home. And even though my time here has come to an end, that connection will never be broken. Thank you for letting me be part of this incredible club’s story. Marching On Together.”