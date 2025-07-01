The Leeds United fan-favourite's contract expired overnight.

Junior Firpo has said an emotional goodbye to Leeds United following confirmation he has now left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Leeds announced Firpo’s exit on Tuesday, with the left-back set to take on a ‘new challenge’ away from Elland Road which is believed to be with former club Real Betis. The YEP understands a fresh contract was on the table but reflective of his squad status, with a return to La Liga preferred.

Firpo spent four years at Leeds and after initial struggles, took on a starring role under Daniel Farke to quickly become a cult hero. The 28-year-old leaves as a Championship title winner and firm fan favourite, with a heartfelt message sent out to those who supported him in West Yorkshire.

Over the top of a video on Instagram, Firpo said: “To my Leeds united family, today is one of those moments you know will come eventually but it doesn't make it any easier. After four unforgettable years, it's time for me to say goodbye to a club, a city and a group of people that have come to mean so much to me and my family.

“When I first arrived in the summer of 2021, I was excited for the challenge ahead: a new league, a new country and a chance to grow. What I found here in Leeds went far beyond football. I found a house, I found teammates who became family, staff who treated me with respect and care every single day, and fans who live and breathe for this club like nowhere else in the world.

‘And to the fans, the true soul of Leeds United’

“These four years have been filled with moments I'll never forget. The highs, the lows and the lessons, they’ve all shaped me into who I am today. From that first walk onto the pitch at Elland Road to the emotional rollercoaster of the Championship, and of course, to that incredible promotion back to the Premier League, every chapter has left its mark on me.

“This season’s promotion was one of the proudest moments of my career. It wasn’t just about football, it was about belief and fighting for these colours. Seeing the joy on everyone’s faces, feeling the roar of Elland Road, and knowing we had achieved something special together, that’s a feeling I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

“I also want to thank those who believed in me and made it possible for me to wear this jersey in the first place. From day one, I’ve done everything I could to give back through hard work, effort and full commitment. This club has truly felt like home, and staying was something I was ready for, but that possibility was never on the table.

“To all the coaches and staff I’ve had the privilege to work with since my arrival, thank you. Every single person who contributes daily behind the scenes, your effort, care and commitment never goes unnoticed. You are the engine that keeps this club moving.

“And to the fans, the true soul of Leeds United. Even during the tough times, you stood by us and I’ll always be grateful for that. Leeds isn’t just a football club or a city, it became my home. And even though my time here has come to an end, that connection will never be broken. Thank you for letting me be part of this incredible club’s story. Marching On Together.”