Leeds United have bid a fond farewell to one of their 2024/25 champions and a popular figure around the club.

Junior Firpo's contract has expired at Elland Road and he is now due to sign as a free agent with the club where he made his breakthrough, Real Betis. Though the left-back indicated to the YEP towards the end of last season that he was keen to remain with Leeds, the offer on the table reflected a change in squad status and Firpo's preference was a return to LaLiga. At Betis he will reunite with former Leeds team-mates Marc Roca and Diego Llorente.

Leeds United statement

Leeds have now confirmed Firpo's exit in a statement that paid tribute to his impact, particularly in last season's Championship-winning campaign.

It read: "Leeds United can confirm that Junior Firpo will leave the football club, upon the expiration of his current contract. The popular 28-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2021 and has spent the last four years operating down the left-hand-side of the pitch, giving everything in both defence and attack whilst wearing the white shirt. Joining from Spanish giants FC Barcelona, Firpo spent his first two years playing for the club in the Premier League, before then giving everything to help his side return back to the top-flight.

"A regular starter in a team that kept 25 clean sheets, Junior played 35 matches in all competitions across the 2024/25 campaign, which saw Leeds crowned champions of the division and secure promotion. At the opposite end, his quality shone through by providing 10 assists for his team-mates, whilst also scoring four goals. The most memorable of which came at Bramall Lane in February, sending the thousands of travelling fans into raptures."A final goal for the Whites would fittingly come on the day the club secured promotion back to the Premier League at Elland Road in a scintillating 6-0 victory over Stoke City.

"Junior has played a huge part for the football club both on and off the pitch during his time at Leeds United. His infectious personality made him a popular figure at Thorp Arch, as well as with supporters when he represented the club during his many community appearances. He now moves on to a new challenge having played 119 times for Leeds and will always be remembered in history as part of a title-winning team. Thank you and good luck, champion. You will always be welcome back at Elland Road. He’s magic don’t you know, his name is Junior, Junior Firpo."

Firpo is one of two full-backs out of contract today at Elland Road, the other being Sam Byram. Leeds have made an offer to the Thorp Arch academy graduate but no progress has been made on a deal. Meanwhile the YEP understands that 19-year-old centre-half James Debayo is yet to sign the new contract on offer at Leeds. The club's hope is that they will secure Debayo's services, with an expectation that he will be able to develop further on loan. Manager Daniel Farke spoke highly of the defender's talents last summer when he brought him into the first team set-up and training camp, and reiterated how impressed he was at times during a season that saw the youngster named on the bench 24 times in the Championship. He made his league debut as a replacement against Swansea City and also made a substitute appearance in the FA Cup against Millwall.