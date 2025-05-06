Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United fans flocked to the city in their tens of thousands for Monday's open-top bus parade.

Josuha Guilavogui posted a heartfelt message to ‘iconic club’ Leeds United after soaking in Monday’s title celebrations in what looks set to be his only season at Elland Road.

Guilavogui joined Leeds as a free agent in October after manager Daniel Farke lost Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries within three days of each other. The 34-year-old penned a short-term deal that ran until June and despite limited minutes, his influence on a young squad has been clear for all to see.

Sixteen Championship appearances all came from the bench and totalled just 65 minutes - fewer than Georginio Rutter - but France international Guilavogui has become a much-loved figure inside the squad, with the likes of Willy Gnonto and other young stars lovingly referring to him as ‘Granddad’ or ‘Uncle’. And the midfielder was right in the thick of all celebratory scenes over the past fortnight.

Leeds City Council estimated 150,000 fans lined the city-centre streets on Monday for an open-top bus parade - although most people watching on would suggest that figure should be much higher - as Farke’s players were given a hero's reception upon returning from claiming the Championship title at Plymouth Argyle. And after the chaos died down, Guilavogui took a moment to reflect on what he described last week as the best title he’s ever won.

The midfielder posted a handful of brilliant photos from Monday’s parade on Instagram, alongside which he wrote: “I predicted a riot, and I was right. Since my very first day here, I knew we’d come back. Back to where we belong. Back to the Premier League. It’s a riot of love, pride, and belief. All these emotions lead to one truth: Leeds United is an iconic club. And I have to be thankful. We are all Champions Marching On Together.”

Josuha Guilavogui future uncertain as Leeds United contract nears expiry

Guilavogui could well have played his final game for Leeds in coming off the bench against Bristol City just over a week ago, with the expectation being his contract will not be extended beyond this summer. The Frenchman will turn 35 in September and with midfield reinforcements a summer priority for Elland Road recruitment chiefs, already limited minutes will only be reduced further.

Another recent post from Guilavogui might have all but confirmed his Leeds exit, with a signed shirt following Saturday’s win at Plymouth presenting a few hints. Teammates wrote messages of thanks, congratulations and good luck across the 34-year-old’s top, a suggestion he will call time on his short but memorable spell in West Yorkshire this summer.

Given Guilavogui was a free agent for four months before joining Leeds in October, it remains to be seen whether his career will continue elsewhere. Recent reports did suggest a return to France was possible, with Red Bull part-owned Paris FC eyeing a possible move for the experienced midfielder. Plenty in West Yorkshire will be certain to keep an eye on his next move.

