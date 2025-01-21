Experienced Leeds United midfielder linked with French transfer amid Red Bull link and new season planning
Similar to Leeds, the Parisiens are currently in a promotion race, seeking to earn a spot in Ligue 1 next season. The club are currently third in Ligue 2, three points off top spot but have lost three of their last four matches.
It is suggested by RMC Sport that 34-year-old Guilavogui could be a potential transfer target as the club make a contingency plan for life in the top flight.
While links elsewhere have mooted a potential January transfer, it is highly unlikely Guilavogui departs Elland Road before the expiry of his contract, having signed a short-term deal back in October which runs until the end of the season. It is, however, improbable Guilavogui will be offered an extension at Leeds should the club achieve its goal of promotion to the Premier League, therefore it is plausible the ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder could once again be in search of a new side to represent in the coming months.
The former France international offers Daniel Farke depth and cover at centre-back as well as central midfield and is understood to have undertaken a mentoring role inside what is largely a youthful and inexperienced dressing room.
A hamstring injury for Pascal Struijk which is set to keep the Dutchman out for a minimum of three weeks, and Max Wober's persistent knee issues, have rendered Guilavogui's availability particularly valued by Farke.
Guilavogui has made 12 appearances, 11 of which from the substitutes' bench, since joining Leeds on a free transfer three months ago, at a time when Leeds had recently lost Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries. United's first choice midfield pairing of last season have since returned to the frame and are nearing full fitness once more.
Paris FC have plans to establish themselves in France's top flight having recently been acquired by Agache Sport, widely known to be controlled by the country's richest family and proprietors of LVMH luxury goods empire. Leeds' minority owners Red Bull also hold a significant minority stake in the club, estimated at approximately 10 per cent, which is roughly the same percentage the energy drink giant has in Leeds.
