Leeds United players, staff and directors revelled in the team's achievement during their end-of-season title parade through the city centre.

Leeds was brought to a standstill on Bank Holiday Monday as over 150,000 supporters lined the city centre streets to show their appreciation for the Championship winners.

United clinched the title on Saturday afternoon away at Plymouth Argyle, finishing the season on 100 points, pipping Scott Parker's Burnley side to top spot and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United to automatic promotion.

The Whites travelled through the city aboard three open-top buses with the players making up the majority of the passengers on top of the first two vehicles, specially wrapped in a yellow 'Leeds United Premier League' design.

On the third bus, club legends Paul Reaney and Eddie Gray took in the festivities, waving to supporters whose enthusiasm was matched by those aboard.

The parade route began at Elland Road, reaching the first tranche of supporters on Wellington Street before crawling through City Square where a large number of fans had congregated. After making their way along Boar Lane and up New Market Street, past the Corn Exchange, the Leeds buses turned onto the Headrow before finishing at the end of the popular Leeds street.

Towards the end of the 90-minute route, those on board appeared visibly merry, soaking up every last drop of the jubilant atmosphere either side.

The YEP was able to capture scenes on top of the buses as they made their way along the Headrow which included Willy Gnonto dodging a blue flare which was hurled at the first bus in the convoy, presumably in celebration. Others at the front of the top deck included Ao Tanaka, Joe Rodon and Patrick Bamford, while club captain Ethan Ampadu performed a new role: defacto master of ceremonies.

As the second bus passed the YEP camera, chairman Paraag Marathe could be made out facing southward, celebrating with fans by windmilling his arms in the air. Nearer the front of bus number two, manager Daniel Farke stood behind a speaker where he had previously mimicked the work of a disc jockey, pretending to mix Leeds' title celebration tracks.

Before long, the buses sped off to rejoin the main carriageway, en route back to Elland Road where the party continued for players and their loved ones.