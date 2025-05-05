Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Bamford finally got to celebrate with fans after winning the Championship title for the second time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford admits the ups and downs he’s experienced at Leeds United have all been made worth it by Monday’s incredible Championship title celebrations.

Bamford has endured another difficult campaign on an individual level, with multiple fitness issues keeping out of the Leeds squad for large parts. The 31-year-old didn’t manage to start a single Championship game but, particularly in recent weeks, came off the bench to make a brilliant impact as Daniel Farke’s side pushed towards the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday ensured Leeds finished the season top of the Championship and with it, Bamford claimed a second Championship winners medal alongside long-term teammates Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk. The trio were unable to fully celebrate with fans back in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and more than made up for it this time round.

“It’s been a few years coming, obviously we missed it last time,” Bamford told LUTV as the open-top bus crawled through Leeds city centre. “I've never seen so many people in my life so it's brilliant. Honestly, I didn't play as much this year but I’m making up for it a few years ago. I’m enjoying it and it's brilliant. Leeds fans, we’re high and we’re super f****** low, but this bit means everything and honestly, this makes it all worth it.”

Meslier is another who spent that 2019/20 title-winning campaign celebrating at a safe distance, and despite being dropped with a handful of games left the Frenchman treasured the chance to share the joy with fans. He said: “It's literally unbelievable, when you're Leeds you know it's amazing, but to see so many tens of thousands, it's amazing. I’m speechless, I just want to enjoy this moment. I spent six years here, it's a huge pleasure to play for them, I love everyone. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Long-lasting memories for Manor Solomon

Leeds might have been working their way through the city with a much smaller trophy, were it not for Manor Solomon. The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger grabbed his 10th and most important goal of the campaign at Plymouth on Saturday, curling in an added-time winner to send his side back above Burnley at the death.

Solomon is one of a handful of Leeds players who could have staked a claim as Player of the Season - an award won by Dan James on Sunday - and the 25-year-old was right in the thick of Monday’s parade. As things stand, he will return to parent club Spurs this summer but the Israeli international admits memories made this season will stay with him for a long time.

“It's unbelievable. No words,” Solomon said of the scenes. “To see them celebrating like this, you don't know how many there are here, maybe 500,000, it's incredible. I was expecting to see a lot of people but not this much. It's crazy.

“This season, what we’ve all done, is brilliant. It's been amazing, now we just have to celebrate. I've made a few memories at Leeds United that will always remain in my heart. I can't explain what I feel for these fans, they deserve to be happy.”