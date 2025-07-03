The exciting Leeds United prospect is one of 15 to pen fresh scholarship terms.

Exciting striker Harry Gray is among 15 young Leeds United stars to sign a fresh two-year scholarship deal, the club have confirmed.

Gray became the club’s fourth-youngest ever player towards the end of last season, making his debut off the bench as Leeds thumped Stoke City 6-0 on the day they eventually secured automatic promotion. The 16-year-old revelled in some incredible celebratory scenes that evening and for the following fortnight as Daniel Farke’s side went on to claim the Championship title.

But with a 17th birthday not arriving until October, Leeds can’t yet offer professional contract terms to the latest talent produced by the Gray family, albeit he is unlikely to leave this summer in the same manner £40million older brother Archie did 12 months ago. But the hugely exciting academy prospect has put pen to paper on a new scholarship contract along with 14 other Thorp Arch youngsters.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are proud to announce that 15 players have signed scholarships with the club, penning two-year deals as they continue their development at Thorp Arch. As the scholars extend their journeys with the Whites, they will also undertake a variety of educational programmes, alongside studying for a BTEC Diploma to aid their development away from the pitch.

“A full list of this year’s intake of scholars can be found below, including a gallery after the players put pen to paper on their deals. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate the players on signing scholarships with the Academy and we look forward to seeing their development continue at Thorp Arch.”

The full list of scholars to agree a two-year deal is as follows: Aiden Thompson, Callum Mills, Carrick Njinko, Harry Gray, Isaac Bridge, Jacob Howard, Jacob Watson, Joe Bhaskaran, Kenneth Mensah, Logan White, Loui Whitehead, Louie Philpott, Miller Megson, Oliver Wood, Sam Alker.

Can Harry Gray still be transferred after scholarship signed?

In theory, interested clubs could still make approaches to poach Gray this summer and right through to the point at which he signs a professional contract at Elland Road. Of course, if that were to happen Leeds would still be entitled to a compensation fee, as is reportedly due to happen when 16-year-old striker Oliver Boast joins Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds also received a seven-figure compensation fee for midfielder Finlay Gorman following his move to Manchester City, although no such scenario is expected to unfold regarding Gray this summer. The teenage striker looks set to see his first-team exposure gradually increased as Farke’s side return to the Premier League, having been named on the substitute’s bench on a number of occasions last season.

Despite still being just 16, Gray is already first-choice striker for the Under-21s and has a clear pathway into the first-team - he is, in fact, one of the reasons fellow striker Boast reportedly decided to leave. The expectation is he will continue playing regularly for Scott Gardner’s side next season while also being drip-fed senior opportunities.